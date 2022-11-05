'Blood Moon' Visible Around the World Tuesday

A total lunar eclipse will be visible on four continents Tuesday.

The moon, as it slips into Earth's shadow, will turn blood red. Skywatchers in North and Central America, Asia, Australia, the Pacific Islands and parts of South America will be able to view the celestial showcase, NBC News reports.

A lunar eclipse differs from a solar eclipse in that the Earth blocks the sun's light to the moon, as opposed to the moon blocking the sun. This means viewers can observe the event with the naked eye and even use binoculars.

"If you want to take a photo, use a camera on a tripod with exposures of at least several seconds," one NASA official said.

According to NASA, the moon will enter the outer part of Earth's shadow at 3:02 a.m. EST. The totality of the eclipse will last from 5:17 a.m. until 6:42 a.m EST.

Mentions of a blood moon can be dated back as far as the Bible. In the Book of Acts, when Peter addresses the crowd, he says, "The sun will be turned to darkness, and the moon to blood, before the coming of the great and glorious Day of the Lord."

But in current times, religious leaders such as John Hagee and Mark Biltz have taken the blood moon to be a sign of prophecies, pointing to end times.

"There are no solar or lunar accidents," Hagee, a televangelist, said, according to an opinion piece posted on CNN.