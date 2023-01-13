BLM Co-founder's Cousin Dies on Same Day of Taser Incident

A cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors recently died on the same day of being involved in a post-arrest Taser incident with Los Angeles police officials.

Los Angeles resident Keenan Darnell Anderson, a 31-year-old black male, died at a hospital after incurring a medical emergency about 4½ hours after he was arrested, Kelly Muñiz, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson, said in a video statement.

At a Wednesday news conference, Police Chief Michel Moore said Anderson had committed a felony hit-and-run and sought to "get into another person's car without their permission."

Also, Muñiz stated that a report from the LAPD's toxicology unit found that Anderson had tested positive for cocaine metabolite and cannabinoids.

A timeline of events from the Jan. 3 incident, according to Muñiz:

Around 3:35 p.m., an LAPD officer was directed to approach Anderson, who "they indicated had caused the vehicle accident," said Muñiz.

Police body-camera footage shows Anderson near the incident, in the middle of the street, and subsequently telling the officer, "Please help me."

Anderson also told the officer that an unnamed person was trying to kill him.

After moving to the sidewalk, as directed, Anderson placed his hands in the air and said, "I didn't mean to."

The LAPD officer instructed Anderson to get up against the wall. Instead, Anderson dropped to his knees and put his hands behind his head, according to body-cam footage. Shortly thereafter, Anderson said, "Please. Please, sir, I didn't mean to, sir. Please. Please. I'm sorry."

Body-cam footage shows Anderson reiterating that someone was trying to kill him, prompting the LAPD officer to inquire about that person. Anderson then responded with, "I had a stunt today, sir. I need to. Like, no, no, no."

After remaining on the ground for several minutes, Muñiz said that "as the additional officers arrived, Anderson suddenly attempted to flee the location by running into the middle of the street. ... The officers gave chase and ordered Anderson to stop. Anderson ultimately stopped and was ordered to get on the ground. As the officers attempted to take Anderson into custody, he became increasingly agitated, uncooperative, and resisted the officers."

After Anderson apparently refused a request to turn over onto his stomach, the officers grabbed him. The body-cam footage then captured Anderson saying, "Please, sir, don't do this. Please, help me, please. ... They're trying to kill me."

Officers then warned Anderson he would be tased if he didn't comply with their request. Soon after, an officer placed his elbow on Anderson's neck to pin him to the ground. That prompted Anderson to say, "They're trying to George Floyd me."

During the struggle, an officer can be seen using the Taser on Anderson, who was later handcuffed and placed in an ambulance, according to Muñiz. Anderson died around 8:15 p.m. that same day.

Cullors, who said the body-cam footage as "shocking" and "disturbing to watch," told NBC News: "And not a single time did any of the responding officers listen to him."

Cullors also wrote in an Instagram post: "If there's an accident, then it should be ambulance and firefighters. There should be professionals who are trained in crisis management. If my cousin did not have to interact with LAPD that day, he would be alive."

NBC News reports that an independent toxicology test will be conducted by the Los Angeles County coroner's office. The cause of death has yet to be released.