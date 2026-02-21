Nor'easter Threatens 80M: Blizzard Warnings for D.C.-N.Y.

A powerful nor’easter is expected to slam the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Sunday and Monday, bringing heavy snow, blizzard conditions, and coastal flooding that could disrupt travel for tens of millions of people.

The storm system is expected to blast the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds Sunday into Monday, prompting blizzard warnings for much of the coastal Northeast, including New York City, as conditions intensify into a powerful nor’easter, reports The New York Times on Saturday.

Forecasters say the storm’s track has shifted closer to the coast, increasing the likelihood that roughly 80 million people from Washington, D.C., to Boston will experience moderate to extreme winter weather impacts.

Some communities are under blizzard warnings, including New York City, which has not received such a warning since 2017, according to the National Weather Service.

The Weather Service said blizzard warnings were in effect from Sunday morning through Monday afternoon across parts of the coastal Northeast, with the heaviest snowfall expected Sunday night at rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour, or more in some areas.

The agency said heavy snow, strong winds, and blizzard conditions are expected from Delaware to southern Connecticut.

"It is the wind that is going to create blizzard conditions, but it is going to create other problems, including moderate to major flooding and high surf at the coast," Brian Hurley, a meteorologist with the Weather Prediction Center, said.

"That is all the way from Delaware to Cape Cod."

Snow is forecast to begin Sunday, intensify later in the day and overnight, and continue into Monday night as the system moves through New England.

The heaviest snow is expected from Delaware to Massachusetts, where intense snow bands could push totals beyond a foot.

The heavy, wet snow is likely to weigh down trees and power lines, raising the risk of power outages and making cleanup difficult.

Sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph are forecast in parts of the region, and forecasters warned that the combination of wind and snow loads could down tree limbs and cause outages.

Blizzard conditions near the coast could reduce visibility and make travel dangerous, if not impossible.

In New York City, Long Island, and coastal Connecticut, 13 to 18 inches of snow or more are possible.

Coastal areas of New Jersey and New York are under a flood watch beginning Sunday evening, with the Weather Service warning that low-lying waterfront buildings could face moderate flooding, and vehicles parked near the shore may be submerged.

Meteorologists said the storm will undergo rapid intensification, known as bombogenesis, Sunday night as cold air wraps into the system and collides with relatively warm Atlantic Ocean air, reports The Washington Post.

Forecast models trended Friday toward a stronger system, coalescing early Saturday around a classic nor’easter setup that could bring the worst conditions to areas east of Interstate 95, though a slight westward shift could spread heavier snow farther inland.

Even a shift of 50 to 100 miles in the storm’s track could significantly alter snowfall totals, forecasters cautioned.

Travel conditions are expected to deteriorate Sunday night, with the potential for road closures, flight disruptions, and school cancellations across the region.

In Richmond, Virginia, 1 to 3 inches of wet, windswept snow are forecast Sunday night after rain earlier in the day.

Washington is expected to receive 1 to 4 inches, with a 30% chance of 4 to 8 inches if the storm tracks farther west.

Snow may initially struggle to accumulate on roads due to above-freezing temperatures, but it is expected to stick by late Sunday as temperatures drop.

Forecasters said the storm will gradually weaken and pull away Monday night, though blustery winds may continue to cause blowing and drifting snow even after the heaviest precipitation ends.

