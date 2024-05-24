WATCH TV LIVE

Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman Backs Trump

Stephen Schwarzman (AP)

Friday, 24 May 2024 05:26 PM EDT

Blackstone CEO and co-founder Stephen Schwarzman on Friday publicly endorsed former President Donald Trump for president, citing concerns about rising antisemitism and President Joe Biden's policies.

"The dramatic rise of antisemitism has led me to focus on the consequences of upcoming elections with greater urgency," he said in a statement to Axios.

"I share the concern of most Americans that our economic, immigration and foreign policies are taking the country in the wrong direction. For these reasons, I am planning to vote for change and support Donald Trump for President. In addition, I will be supporting Republican Senate candidates and other Republicans up and down the ticket."

Schwarzman, worth approximately $40 billion, is reportedly considering funding efforts to combat antisemitism, the New York Post reported last week.

"Steve is Jewish and has always been worried about the rise of anti­semitism, but he has now seen enough and wants to fight back," said one person with knowledge of the matter.

His backing of Trump comes as a bit of a surprise as Schwarzman in November of 2022 said he was defecting from Trump for the 2024 race.

"America does better when its leaders are rooted in today and tomorrow, not today and yesterday," Schwarzman said at the time.

"It is time for the Republican Party to turn to a new generation of leaders and I intend to support one of them in the presidential primaries."

Friday, 24 May 2024 05:26 PM
