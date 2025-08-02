Blackburn to Introduce Bills Targeting Foreign Influence in US

Republican Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn is preparing to introduce a trio of bills aimed at curbing foreign influence inside the United States, particularly from adversarial nations like China, Iran, Russia, and North Korea, RealClearPolitics reported.

“Foreign adversaries like Communist China are quietly embedding themselves in our communities,” Blackburn told RCP. “We have a responsibility to identify and address these threats. My legislation shines a light on these activities and helps protect American property and sovereignty.”

With bipartisan concern mounting over Beijing’s reach, Blackburn’s bills are poised to become a flashpoint in Congress this fall.

The first bill would ban foreign individuals and entities from hostile countries from purchasing U.S. agricultural land. Chinese interests currently own an estimated 370,000 acres — some near U.S. military bases, raising alarm about potential surveillance or drone threats. The bill would codify the Biden-era ban announced last month by Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, turning administrative action into federal law.

Blackburn’s second bill would prohibit the District of Columbia from maintaining “sister city” partnerships with adversarial nations. While such arrangements are largely symbolic, critics argue they offer diplomatic legitimacy and potential access to sensitive institutions. One such agreement, with Beijing, dates back to 1984, reflecting a now-outdated hope of liberalization through engagement with China.

A third bill would direct the Department of Housing and Urban Development to investigate how foreign buyers — including those using shell companies — may be distorting U.S. housing markets and posing national security risks.

These proposals come amid an aggressive geopolitical posture by President Trump, who has reshaped trade deals and doubled down on strategic competition with China. While U.S.-China relations remain publicly cordial, Trump’s administration continues to pursue policies to maintain technological and military supremacy.