Senators Seek Answers on Migrants, Delivery Services

A trio of Republican senators are demanding answers about reports that potentially dangerous immigrants are allegedly infiltrating Uber Eats, DoorDash, and GrubHub food delivery services and obtaining Americans' personal information, including home addresses.

Sens. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Mike Braun of Indiana, and Ted Budd of North Carolina on Thursday sent letters to the companies' chief executive officers, stating that President Joe Biden's open border policies have allowed "millions of illegal immigrants" to flood across the southern border and to be allowed to remain in the nation's cities.

"When they arrive in these cities, reports indicate that many rely on murky networks to earn money, including by paying active food delivery service account holders to use their accounts and deliver meals to Americans’ doorsteps," the letters stated. "These illegal immigrants are delivering food directly to consumers’ doors without ever having undergone a background check and often without even using their real names."

The letters follow a New York Post report last year in which a delivery provider for Uber Eats warned that unvetted drivers were using other people's accounts to make deliveries for a cut of the payment.

Three migrants told the Post they signed up with Uber Eats by using other people's details or paying someone else to use their profiles, with incidents also reportedly occurring with rival services DoorDash and GrubHub.

"Deliveries routinely occur late into the night, compounding the dangerous situation, and – if the unimaginable happened – there would be little to no way to track the immigrant or bring them to justice," the senators wrote in their letters to the companies' CEOs. "When American consumers have no way of knowing who is showing up at their doors, and there is no accountability process in place, it creates safety risks, especially for women and the elderly."

The senators acknowledged that food deliveries have fostered convenience and food accessibility nationwide and that the gig economy is an "important part of the American dream that must be protected."

"With that in mind, we must work together to inspire consumer confidence and crack down on this underground system of illegal work," they said. "Americans should be able to use your services without fear of untraceable illegal immigrants arriving at their home – a sentiment that we know you also share."