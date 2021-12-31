×
BlackBerry Software Will Not 'Reliably Function' After Jan. 4

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Friday, 31 December 2021 04:05 PM

BlackBerry software will cease to "reliably function" after the "termination date" of Jan. 4, 2022, the company announced in a statement on Friday.

"As another milestone in the BlackBerry journey, we will be taking steps to decommission the legacy services for BlackBerry 7.1 OS and earlier, BlackBerry 10 software, BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.1 and earlier versions, with an end of life or termination date of January 4, 2022," the company said.

"As of this date, devices running these legacy services and software through either carrier or Wi-Fi connections will no longer reliably function, including for data, phone calls, SMS and 9-1-1 functionality," the statement continued.

"We thank our many loyal customers and partners over the years and invite you to learn more about how BlackBerry provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world."

BlackBerry first announced its intention to transition to a software company in 2016, saying at the time that support and service for BlackBerry 10 devices and the BlackBerry network would be discontinued on Jan. 4, 2022.

"In 2016, BlackBerry Executive Chairman and CEO John Chen announced that the company's transition to a software company was complete," the statement notes. "Since then, we've made great strides executing on our business strategy and today, we are focused on providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world."

Friday, 31 December 2021 04:05 PM
