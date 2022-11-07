WSJ Poll: Rising Support for GOP Among Black, Latino Voters

Republicans are seeing a surge in Black and Latino support, according to the latest Wall Street Journal poll.

About 17% of surveyed Black voters said they would pick a GOP candidate for Congress. That's up from the 8% of Black voters who voted for Republicans in the 2018 midterms.

The poll also found a meager 5-point Democrat lead over Republicans among Latino voters after holding an 11-point lead in August.

A Washington Post-Ipsos poll last month had the Democrats' lead among Latino voters lessened by several points since 2016.

At a rally in Florida on Sunday, former President Trump said the GOP was "setting records" among Latinos, despite controversial immigration policies.

Last month, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said "we've never tried as a party" with Latino voters, citing the lack of legislation geared toward reforming the immigration process.

"We really need to step up both in our efforts on campaign, but also in our efforts in governance," Ocasio-Cortez said.

Overwhelmingly, Black voters still support Democrats, which was vital to the 2020 election of President Joe Biden. They are particularly powerful in Georgia, where progressives have focused on these interest groups. In 2018, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams received 97% of Black women's votes.

In October, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams claimed the shifting of Black voters is a "manufactured crisis designed to suppress turnout."

She added: "I do not take any voting bloc for granted. I may be African-American, but I'm not entitled to a single vote that I don't earn."

The Wall Street Journal poll was conducted from Oct. 22-26 among 1,500 people. Among 180 Black voters polled, the margin of error is 7.3 percentage points, and among 400 Latino voters, the margin of error is 4.9 percentage points.