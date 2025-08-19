Get Your Telescopes: Rare 'Black Moon' Arrives Aug. 23

A rare "black moon" will occur on Aug. 23, bringing the darkest skies of the season and ideal stargazing conditions; meanwhile, astronomers are tracking the interstellar visitor 3I ATLAS as it passes through our solar neighborhood, The Hill reported.

Just weeks after the Southern Delta Aquariid and the Alpha Capricornid meteor showers illuminated the night sky, another celestial event is imminent.

The phenomenon known as a black moon will occur on Aug. 23, marking a rare new moon phase that dims the skies and offers prime conditions for stargazers. At the same time, the interstellar comet 3I ATLAS is passing through our solar system, offering scientists a unique opportunity to study an object from beyond.

The black moon isn't an official term, but it refers to rare new moon occurrences. NASA describes the new moon as "the invisible phase," when the moon rises with the sun and remains unseen from Earth.

This particular black moon is the third of four new moons in the summer of 2025, with the next one set for Sept. 21, according to Space.com. An alternative definition refers to a second new moon occurring in a single calendar month — a scenario not expected again until Aug. 31, 2027.

Despite offering little visual spectacle, the event provides exceptional viewing conditions: Without the moon's glow, stars, planets, and even the Milky Way become more vibrant and visible.

Meanwhile, scientists are closely observing 3I ATLAS, the third confirmed interstellar object to enter our solar system after 1I/'Oumuamua and 2I/Borisov. Discovered in July by the ATLAS telescope in Chile, the fast-moving comet displays a coma and tail, contains ancient ice, and may be more than 7 billion years old — predating our solar system.

Although some speculation has surfaced about its exotic origins, researchers agree that while it is unique and a natural comet, it poses no threat to Earth.