×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: black lives matter | donald trump | impeach | lobbying

BLM Spent Donations Lobbying to Get Trump Impeached

BLM Spent Donations Lobbying to Get Trump Impeached
People walk past a Black Lives Matter sign on June 12, 2020 at St. John's Church near the White House in Washington. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 17 May 2022 08:24 PM

Black Lives Matter filed its first public disclosures with the IRS on Monday, with $1.2 million going to lobbying members of Congress — part of that on efforts to impeach then-President Donald Trump, the New York Post reports.

According to the disclosures, Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation spent $1,261,901 in fiscal 2020 to advance racial justice policies and ''lobby members of Congress to vote in favor of impeachment.

Ten House Republicans joined Democrats in January 2021, voting to impeach Trump for the second time during his term of office, this time blaming him for sparking the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol during the official vote counting that certified Democrat Joe Biden as president. Seven GOP senators joined Democrats to convict Trump, but fell short of the 60 needed to remove him from office.

The Post notes that charities are allowed to spend a portion of their funds on lobbying as long as it is not considered ''excessive.'' BLM spent less than 4% of its more than $37 million on lobbying, tax filings show.

''However, … the IRS considers other factors aside from reported lobbying expenses relative to total expenses when deciding whether or not resources spent on lobbying are 'excessive,''' Laurie Styron, executive director of Charity Watch, a not-for-profit that analyzes charities, told the Post. ''There is still much we don't know about significant portions of this charity's resources.''

Black Lives Matter did not formally register as a lobbyist with the federal government, the Post said, citing public records.

The group had not responded to a request for comment from Newsmax on Tuesday evening.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Black Lives Matter filed its first public disclosures with the IRS on Monday, with $1.2 million going to lobbying members of Congress — part of that on efforts to impeach then-President Donald Trump.
black lives matter, donald trump, impeach, lobbying
265
2022-24-17
Tuesday, 17 May 2022 08:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved