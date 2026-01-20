BLM Coalition: Responsible for Minn. Church Shutdown

Leaders of a Black Lives Matter-aligned coalition claimed responsibility for organizing the mob disruption that shut down a Christian worship service in Minnesota on Sunday, defending their actions even as the Department of Justice launched a federal investigation.

Dozens of anti-ICE activists stormed Cities Church in St. Paul, chanting slogans, confronting congregants, and forcing worship to a halt.

Video posted to social media shows protesters yelling "ICE out" inside the sanctuary in what President Donald Trump on Tuesday called a "church raid."

The protest was organized by a coalition that includes Racial Justice Network, Black Lives Matter Minnesota, and Black Lives Matter Twin Cities. BLM Minnesota livestreamed the takeover.

The activists claimed the protest was aimed at David Easterwood, a pastor at Cities Church whom they allege is also the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement's St. Paul field office for enforcement and removal operations.

Nekima Levy Armstrong, a civil rights attorney, took credit for organizing the protest and said it was intended to draw attention to what she described as ICE's actions in the community.

"If people are more concerned about someone coming to a church on a Sunday and disrupting business as usual than they are about the atrocities that we are experiencing in our community, then they need to check their theology and the need to check their hearts," Armstrong said.

Chauntyll Allen, a leader of BLM Twin Cities and a member of the St. Paul School Board, also confirmed her role in organizing the disruption and told TMZ she would do it again.

"And then we have the head of this whole operation standing in a pulpit, preaching to a congregation every Sunday morning — and that was just not OK for us," Allen said. "I believe that's what needed to be done to get the message across."

Allen told TMZ they were tipped off about Easterwood by a local ACLU chapter.

Easterwood was not present at the church during the protest, and officials have not formally confirmed he is the same David Easterwood employed by ICE.

However, ABC News reported that court filings list personal information matching that of the acting ICE field office director in St. Paul.

The Department of Justice announced Monday it is investigating the incident, which could include former CNN host Don Lemon, who was present and may have had advance knowledge of the disruption.