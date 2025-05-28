VP Vance: Bitcoin Finally Has Ally in White House

Hailing the Trump administration's vow to become the cryptocurrency capital of the world to counter China's aversion to it in lieu of its leaning into artificial intelligence, Vice President JD Vance urged Bitcoin backers to use their innovative spirit and voice to advance American exceptionalism and freedom.

"There's an incredibly value conservative element to crypto technology, and that's as a hedge: Crypto is a hedge against bad policymaking from Washington," Vance told the Bitcoin 2025 at the Venetian in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Wednesday.

"No matter what party is in control, it's a hedge against skyrocketing inflation, which has eroded the real savings rate of Americans over the last four years. And, as you all know well, it's a hedge against a private sector that's increasingly willing to discriminate against consumers on the basis of their basic beliefs, including their politics."

Vance noted that the Biden administration, much like China, sought to put its finger on the scale against cryptocurrency, giving the Trump administration and America an opportunity to "lean into" the industry like no administration before.

"But maybe most importantly, I see crypto as a hedge against one of the most dangerous trends in the digital era and both the public and private sectors, and that's of elites who, rather than innovate themselves, prefer to simply take over and co-opt cutting edge technologies to assert their control over other people," Vance said. "And I know we believe this in this room: That's not Bitcoin. It'll never be Bitcoin. And you guys are going to make sure that happens."

Vance's speech highlighted three administration priorities on Trump's campaign vow to make Bitcoin great in America:

Break down regulatory barriers. Institutionalize cryptocurrency. Provide regulatory clarity.

"As you know, there's a new sheriff in town because after four years of mistreatment and outright hostility led by Democrat regulators, lawmakers in this country have a choice," Vance said. "Will we lead our nation into a future of financial sovereignty, of innovation, and of prosperity? Or will we let unelected bureaucrats and former competitors write the rules for us? And I'm here today to say loud and clear with President Trump, crypto finally has a champion and an ally in the White House.

"In our administration, we understand the full potential of the digital assets industry, not just as an investment, not just as a flashy technology, but as a symbol and driver of personal liberty for all our citizens. And we are dedicated to seeing that promise fulfilled the way that we see it."

Vance's speech outlined added a trio of urgings for the young Bitcoin crowd:

Use your voice for the industry and in politics. Advocate and help mold long-term strategy. Don't lose sight of artificial intelligence.

"I believe you changed the trajectory of our country because of it, but you've got to keep on choosing voice," Vance said, hailing Bitcoin backers helping Republicans win key elections since 2020. "You know, Bitcoin, of course, is – people call it – digital gold, but while Bitcoin is digital, none of you are.

"None of us are. What happens in the world of politics, what happens in the world of bureaucracy, it will affect even the most transformational and valuable technologies if we don't make the right decisions.

"So the first piece of advice, the first thing that I'd ask you is to take the momentum of your political involvement in 2024 and carry it forward to 2026 and beyond. Don't ignore politics, because I guarantee you, my friends, politics is not going to ignore this community. Not now and not in the future."

Vance noted Bitcoin has tended to be a "fundamentally a conservative or right-leaning technology" group, while "artificial intelligence is fundamentally a left-leaning or a communist technology," like it is for China.

"We know that the PRC doesn't like Bitcoin, the People's Republic of China doesn't like Bitcoin," Vance said. "Well, we should be asking ourselves why is that? Why is our biggest adversary such an opponent of Bitcoin? And if the Communist Republic of China is leaning away from Bitcoin, then maybe the United States ought to be leaning into Bitcoin.

"And that's one of the things that we're going to be doing."

Bitcoin is not just about wealth, but also personal freedom, Vance concluded in his 24-minute speech.

"I don't think any of us want to wake up in a country 10 years from now that is less wealthy and less prosperous because we made bad decisions," he said. "Today, we're going to make the right decisions. But that depends on you guys being part of the conversation. So be part of that conversation."

And, do not ignore the other side in politics or technology, but learn from it, he added.

"Remember that what happens in AI is very much going to affect, in good and bad ways what happens to Bitcoin – and, of course, what happens to Bitcoin is very much going to affect what happens in AI," Vance said. "So while this is certainly a Bitcoin conference and I know we're all proud of what you guys have accomplished over the last 10 years, my final piece of advice is to make sure you're keeping tabs on and staying involved in what's happening with artificial intelligence, because I don't want Bitcoin to be negatively affected by what happens in AI.

"And most importantly, I don't want America to be negatively affected by what happens in AI."