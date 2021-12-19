×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: bitcoin | criminal | seizure | cryptocurrency | market

Feds Dabbling in Bitcoin Through Crime Seizure and Sales

Feds Dabbling in Bitcoin Through Crime Seizure and Sales
A physical imitation of a Bitcoin at a crypto currency "Bitcoin Change" shop, near Grand Bazaar, in Istanbul. (Ozan Kose/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Sunday, 19 December 2021 02:02 PM

The U.S. government's massive stockpile of Bitcoin seized from busting criminal activity has served as a revenue generator to pay victims of fraud, but the timing of its sales have been dubious and officials often struggle to keep up with the criminals on the cutting-edge technology.

"The government is usually more than a few steps behind the criminals when it comes to innovation and technology," former federal cybercrime prosecutor Jud Welle told CNBC.

"This is not the kind of thing that would show up in your basic training."

It is a constant struggle to stay ahead, particularly with the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency designed on the very premise of evading detection from law enforcement, he added.

"There will be manuals edited and updated with, this is how you approach crypto tracing, this is how you approach crypto seizure," he told CNBC.

The government has needed the private sector to assist with handling the Bitcoin seizures, handling, and sales. The latter is held by auction.

"It could be 10 boats, 12 cars, and then one of the lots is X number of Bitcoin being auctioned," Internal Revenue Service's Cybercrime Director Jarod Koopman told CNBC.

While all the seizures generate positive flow, it is a costly operation, and different to time in the notoriously volatile industry, according to the report.

"We don't try to play the market," Koopman told CNBC.

The 500 bitcoin sold for $5 million to Riot Blockchain in 2018 would now be worth north of $23 million, while 30,000 bitcoin that went to billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper for $19 million in 2014 would be more than $1.3 billion today, according to CNBC.

"You basically get in line to auction it off," Koopman told CNBC. "We don't ever want to flood the market with a tremendous amount, which then could have an effect on the pricing component."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The U.S. government's massive stockpile of Bitcoin seized from busting criminal activity has served as a revenue generator to pay victims of fraud, but the timing of its sales have been dubious and officials often struggle to keep up with the criminals on the cutting-edge...
bitcoin, criminal, seizure, cryptocurrency, market
307
2021-02-19
Sunday, 19 December 2021 02:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved