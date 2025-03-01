WATCH TV LIVE

National Bird Flu Outbreak Kills Sandhill Cranes

By    |   Saturday, 01 March 2025 06:35 PM EST

Birding enthusiasts in Indiana have been struck by the loss of an estimated 1,500 Sandhill Cranes. The deaths of the popular birds has been attributed to Avian Influenza, or bird flu, by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

The cranes congregate in several areas of the state including west of South Bend, Indiana where they have access to open water and food. Some winter in the area along with isolated areas of Southern Michigan instead of migrating south for the winter.

The Indiana DNR's Marty Benson said in a short message to Newsmax that the 
total number of stricken cranes is not known. The department estimates 1,500 in total, with at least 100 in an area surrounding the frozen Fish Lake in the Northwest corner of the state. He pointed to a department press release in January that indicated widespread incidents of bird flu detected in wild birds throughout a ten-county area.

Benson said, "Since 2022, there have been more than 125 positive detections of HPAI (Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza) in waterfowl across the state." The death count of afflicted Sandhill Cranes from this most recent event may be higher as wildlife biologists continue to survey the area.

Sandhill Cranes are popular with birding enthusiasts. When flying, their calls can sometimes be heard from a mile or more away. Many communities hold events to bring attention to areas where they congregate.

In Michigan, the State Department of Natural Resources reported the recent deaths of at least 300 wild birds including Canada Geese across a five county area of the state's Southern Lower Peninsula.

Avian Influenza is considered a primary factor in the deaths and euthanization of millions of egg-laying chickens and the subsequent increase in retail egg prices throughout America.


 

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


