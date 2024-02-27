Ryan Binkley Drops White House Bid, Endorses Trump

Republican Ryan Binkley announced Tuesday that he is suspending his presidential campaign and endorsing former President Donald Trump.

Binkley, a Texas pastor and entrepreneur, gathered just over 2,000 votes across the four early-state nominating contests. In New Hampshire and South Carolina, he finished behind candidates who had already dropped out, according to Politico.

Binkley made his announcement on X: "Today, I am suspending my campaign for the Presidency of the United States of America and offering my endorsement and unwavering support for President Trump. I would like to thank my family, friends, campaign team, 80,000 plus financial supporters, and the hundreds of volunteers who helped share my vision.

"Without your efforts, prayers, love, and generosity, none of this would have been possible. Throughout my campaign, I have seen our party struggle to find a place for a new vision while weighing the corrupt allegations and indictments against President Trump. He will need everyone's support, and he will have mine moving forward.

"While it is time for me to go back to my family, business, and church and care for the responsibilities I have been given, I remain steadfast in my commitment to my plans for the economy, border security, and healthcare. I look forward to considering other ways I can make an impact and promote my policy positions."