×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: billy walters | phil mickelson | sports | gambling

Famed Gambler: Phil Mickelson Bet Over $1B on Sports

By    |   Thursday, 10 August 2023 01:44 PM EDT

Golf pro Phil Mickelson wagered more than $1 billion on sports over 30 years and attempted to place a $400,000 bet on Team USA in the 2012 Ryder Cup in which he participated, according to a new memoir by renowned gambler Billy Walters.

"Phil liked to gamble as much as anyone I've ever met," Walters wrote in the book, "Gambler: Secrets from a Life of Risk."

"Frankly, given Phil's annual income and net worth at the time, I had no problems with his betting. And still don't. He's a big-time gambler, and big-time gamblers make big bets. It's his money to spend how he wants."

But Walters said he drew a line when Mickelson, a six-time major champion who recently signed a multiyear contract with LIV Golf worth about $200 million, called Walters from Medinah Country Club during the 39th Ryder Cup and asked him to place a $400,000 wager on the U.S. team to win.

"Have you lost your %&*$ing mind?" Walters said he responded. "Don't you remember what happened to Pete Rose? You're seen as the modern-day Arnold Palmer. You'd risk all that for this? I want no part of it."

Walters said Mickelson also lost close to $100 million in gambling, made 3,154 bets in 2011, and made 43 bets on Major League Baseball games in one day.

"In all the decades I've worked with partners and beards, Phil had accounts as large as anyone I'd seen," Walters writes. "You don't get those accounts without betting millions of dollars."

The Fire Pit Collective and Golf Digest published an excerpt from Walters’ book, which will be released this month by Simon & Schuster.

A federal jury in Manhattan in 2017 convicted Walters of 10 criminal charges related to insider trading. He was sentenced to five years in prison.

Walters and Mickelson were investigated for well-timed trades on Dean Foods stocks. Mickelson, who was not charged with wrongdoing, paid back a little over $1 million that the SEC alleged he had earned trading the stock.

Mickelson refused to testify in an ensuing insider trading case against Walters.

"Phil Mickelson, one of the most famous people in the world and a man I once considered a friend, refused to tell a simple truth that he shared with the FBI and could have kept me out of prison," Walters writes. "I never told him I had inside information about stocks and he knows it. All Phil had to do was publicly say it. He refused."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Golf pro Phil Mickelson wagered more than $1 billion on sports over 30 years and attempted to place a $400,000 bet on Team USA in the 2012 Ryder Cup in which he participated, according to a new memoir by renowned gambler Billy Walters.
billy walters, phil mickelson, sports, gambling
414
2023-44-10
Thursday, 10 August 2023 01:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved