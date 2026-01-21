WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: billo’reilly | illness | no spin news

Bill O'Reilly Announces Illness: Will 'Fight the Good Fight'

By    |   Wednesday, 21 January 2026 02:36 PM EST

Veteran television host Bill O’Reilly announced that he had an unspecified illness in an update on his website.

The 76-year-old's update did not provide details, stating, “hey No Spin Nation. Sorry I am dealing with a malady. We have great doctors so we’ll fight the good fight. Doesn’t affect my fingers so will update you on me, news cycle, and anything major. Hopefully, back in the saddle shortly.”

O'Reilly's “No Spin News” debuted in 2017. He is a former longtime Fox News prime-time host and a prolific author. 

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Veteran television host Bill O'Reilly announced that he had an unspecified illness in an update on his website.
billo’reilly, illness, no spin news
88
2026-36-21
Wednesday, 21 January 2026 02:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved