Bill O'Reilly Announces Illness: Will 'Fight the Good Fight'

Veteran television host Bill O’Reilly announced that he had an unspecified illness in an update on his website.

The 76-year-old's update did not provide details, stating, “hey No Spin Nation. Sorry I am dealing with a malady. We have great doctors so we’ll fight the good fight. Doesn’t affect my fingers so will update you on me, news cycle, and anything major. Hopefully, back in the saddle shortly.”

O'Reilly's “No Spin News” debuted in 2017. He is a former longtime Fox News prime-time host and a prolific author.