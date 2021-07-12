Bill Gates Talks About Divorce at Sun Valley Conference

Bill Gates talked about his recent divorce last week in an emotional session at the Sun Valley conference in an off the record Q&A session, according to The New York Post.

Following his talk on climate change, CNBC host Becky Quick had asked Gates about his divorce and the future of the Gates Foundation.

An attendee said that Gates “fessed up to messing up,” and blamed himself for the divorce. “He did seem a bit emotional about it. He might have been on the verge of tears,” the attendee added.

Another attendee described the session as “very moving.”

Other attendees, however, were not happy with Gate’s overall attitude, saying that he seemed agitated and “brushed off other attendees who tried to come up and talk to him,” the Post continued. An attendee to the conference said that Gates was “pretty much a total a**hole.”

The Post reports that “Microsoft and The Gates Foundation directed requests for comment to the billionaire’s investment firm Gates Ventures, which declined to comment.”