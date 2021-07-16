Comedian Bill Burr Blasts Mainstream Media for Obsessive Trump Coverage

Stand-up comedian Bill Burr blasted mainstream media (MSM), including CNN, for its obsessive coverage of former President Donald Trump.

In Thursday's episode of his "Monday Morning Podcast," Burr derided MSM, saying, "do you know what those f------ morons are doing [at CNN]? They're f------ talking about Trump. I swear to God I cannot believe people watch that channel. They're so dumb.

"They want Darth Vader to come back. They want him to come back because they got nothing to talk about," Burr added. "Because it's show business, and Joe Biden is a f------ bore!"

Burr continued, ranting that the MSM was doing what it did the "first time" by giving Trump "all this free coverage" while continuing to act like the news outlets don't like him. They're "f------ treasonous un-American pieces of s---," Burr added, "just like Fox News, MSNBC, just like all of them."

In March, Burr gained notoriety after defending his former co-star on "The Mandalorian," Gina Carano, who was fired for comments she posted on social media. Carano, whose Twitter post has since been deleted, opined that the left is stoking public anger toward conservatives in the way that Nazis had toward Jews.

Burr previously shared his thoughts about cancel culture on "The Bill Bert Podcast." He said, "How do you hold up you judging somebody that harshly? I’m not talking about the hard-core s--- like sexual assault and rape and stuff. I’m not talking about that. Now it’s becoming, like, 'Hey, you made an ignorant comparison. There goes your dream.' I look at that and say, 'Who the f--- stands up to that?'"