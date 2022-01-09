Ex-NYPD Commish Bratton Denounces DAs 'Decriminalizing' Disorderly Conduct

The continued efforts to "handcuff" police officers and reform policing are creating the rising crime issues throughout Democrat-run cities in America, "a recipe for disaster" funded by billionaire George Soros, according to former NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton.

"If you look at every city in America that has violent crime increases and disorder increases – San Francisco, for example – what is the one common denominator? Changes in state laws that are basically decriminalizing so much of disorderly behavior, but district attorneys almost all of whom are funded phenomenally by George Soros," Bratton told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" on WABC 770 AM-N.Y.

"George Soros and basically his Open Society Foundation have effectively destroyed the criminal justice system in America. It's amazing. Everywhere you look, the system has been corrupted with well-intended but what should have been expected consequences."

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is the latest threat on public safety by seeking to defend the criminals instead of "defending the victims," Bratton told host John Catsimatidis.

"It's echoing around the country — Philadelphia, Boston — anyplace where you have these reform-minded DAs, crime is up, and none of the solutions they are offering are showing any positive effect," Bratton continued.

"I defy any of them to point to successes in reducing crime and disorder with their new policies. Not one of them can do that because every one of them is facing dramatic increases in crime, and we're about to experience that in Manhattan."

Bratton is "shocked and appalled" by Bragg's agenda.

"You don't address the issues of the past by effectively decriminalizing just about everything in New York City," Bratton said. "It doesn't bode well going forward.

"There's so much wrong right now with the criminal justice system in New York City and New York State – blame the legislature, blame the DAs," Bratton continued. "I don't know how Eric Adams, the new mayor, is going to deal with all of the countervailing forces against what he's going to try to do. I just feel so badly for the citizens of New York

"They're going into a period of time in which the police are going to be ineffective, and the district attorneys are just going to make the situation even worse."

Perhaps the most egregious example of inequity is exposing police officers to scrutiny the actual criminals will be protected from, Bratton concluded.

"The idea is that criminals are getting their records sealed, meanwhile, they are demanding that the records of police officers — litigations, disciplinary actions — be made available to the public," Bratton lamented. "Where is the equity?"