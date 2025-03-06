Bill O'Reilly: Democrats 'on Verge of Collapse'

Longtime TV host and bestselling author Bill O'Reilly said the Democratic Party is "on the verge of collapse" after the taunting they took from President Donald Trump led to a "myriad of mistakes."

O'Reilly made the comments in an interview on NewsNation on Thursday night.

"He taunted the Democratic Party into making a myriad of mistakes," O'Reilly said on "Cuomo," referring to Democrats' lack of decorum during Trump's joint address to Congress on Tuesday night.

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, was ejected from the chamber and subsequently censured on Thursday, with 10 Democrats voting to reprimand their colleague. Roughly a dozen progressives held signs, walked out of the chamber and refused to clap for anything. Democrats even refused to acknowledge a 13-year-old cancer survivor who Trump honored during the speech.

"I think the Democratic Party is on the verge of collapse," O'Reilly said.