Bill O'Reilly: Democrats 'on Verge of Collapse'

By    |   Thursday, 06 March 2025 10:09 PM EST

Longtime TV host and bestselling author Bill O'Reilly said the Democratic Party is "on the verge of collapse" after the taunting they took from President Donald Trump led to a "myriad of mistakes."

O'Reilly made the comments in an interview on NewsNation on Thursday night.

"He taunted the Democratic Party into making a myriad of mistakes," O'Reilly said on "Cuomo," referring to Democrats' lack of decorum during Trump's joint address to Congress on Tuesday night.

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, was ejected from the chamber and subsequently censured on Thursday, with 10 Democrats voting to reprimand their colleague. Roughly a dozen progressives held signs, walked out of the chamber and refused to clap for anything. Democrats even refused to acknowledge a 13-year-old cancer survivor who Trump honored during the speech.

"I think the Democratic Party is on the verge of collapse," O'Reilly said.

Mark Swanson

Thursday, 06 March 2025 10:09 PM
