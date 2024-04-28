Bill Maher to Street-Blocking Protesters: 'No One Likes You'

Antisemitic activists blocking traffic lack self-awareness as they fail to create actual support for their cause for Hamas terrorists, according to HBO's "Real Time With Bill Maher."

"New Rule: Someone needs to tell the people who block traffic in the name of a cause, no one likes you, and you're probably hurting your cause," Maher said in his monologue, denouncing anti-Israel protests.

"You have to be pretty dumb to think that the way to bring people around to your point of view is to make them late to pick up their kids from daycare. And that's what most normies are thinking. I have a kid, I have a job. And yes, I'm sure there are injustices on both sides in the Middle East, as there are injustices all over the world, but I'm going to be late for work.

"Something you protesters on the bridge seem to have the luxury of not having to worry about, which seems kind of privilege-y. You can glue your hands to the street because your hands don't have to do any work today."

Maher, who has been a Democrat moving more moderate, has been speaking truth to liberal progressives in recent years since the Trump administration.

"Are you really speaking truth to power, or do you just think you look cool in a keffiyeh, which is really just the new Che Guevara t-shirt – another historical figure you never researched and still think is a hero, but was actually a sadistic racist monster fighting for communism, the worst form of government ever," Maher continued. "But these are small matters.

"Small matters, when activism merges with narcissism. Less about the cause and more about me, look at me, watch me! And if you like the way I'm fighting injustice, remember to like and subscribe!"

Maher also denounced the men who have lit themselves on fire in a suicide protest.

"So, you can tell yourself you're a martyr for the Palestinian cause, but it's a lot less special when the next guy does it for Stormy Daniels," Maher said. "I don't want to diminish how sad it is that someone would take their own life for any reason, but maybe from now on, before anyone commits an act of civil disobedience, they should ask themselves a few questions like: Is the most important thing in my life, something I hadn't heard of six months ago? Do I even – do I even know what the f**k I'm talking about? Am I really here for the cause, or is the cause here to bring you me?

"Hey, if it makes you feel good to cosplay as revolutionaries. Knock yourself out. Burn yourself out. Just don't drag Gaza into it. Also, throwing stuff on paintings is just stupid. No one sees mashed potatoes on a Monet and thinks, 'he's got a point, I should recycle my cans.'"

The protesters calling President Joe Biden "Genocide Joe" are actually supporting the real "world's greatest monster," Maher warned.

"Genocide, by the way, is when you want to wipe out an entire people: That's the stated goal of Hamas; that's what 'From the River to the Sea' means," he said. "Hamas would do that to Israel, but can't. Israel could do that to them, but doesn't."

But Maher saved his biggest troll for the liberal activists for last, comparing them to the man they likely loathe, former President Donald Trump.