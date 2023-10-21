Bill Maher Touts Nikki Haley as Viable Trump Alt

"Real Time" host Bill Maher supports Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley as a credible alternative to former President Trump in the GOP primary.

During a recent panel discussion on his show, Maher applauded both President Biden and the former U.N. ambassador, describing them as effective communicators in defense of Israel against pro-Hamas sympathizers, reported Fox News.

He posed a question about Nikki Haley, stating: "I want to ask about this Nikki Haley thing because she's having a moment. I feel like something is coalescing around her being the anti-Trump — that if there was ever a chance for an indoor Republican, a paper-trained Republican..."

Democratic strategist Paul Begala emphasized that Haley is "the strongest candidate against Biden," pointing to polls that suggested she was leading in hypothetical matchups against other Republican contenders.

He also raised a pertinent concern, saying, "Here's a real-world problem. If somehow, she beats Trump, do you really think Trump is gonna be like Hillary did for Barack and just 'Let's link arms and march off together, one team!' He will burn it down.

"He tried to burn the Capitol when he lost the last election. He will destroy her and his party if, somehow, he does not get the nomination because he's a narcissist. It's a cult. So poor Nikki. Even if she wins, Trump will take her down."

Bret Stephens, a New York Times columnist, shared Maher's sentiment and urged Haley's GOP rivals, including former Vice President Mike Pence and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, as well as what he referred to as "nonserious" candidates, to "drop out and endorse her."

Stephens stated, "I think she's the only credible Republican that anyone probably in this room can stomach as president of the United States."

He questioned whether Nikki Haley could achieve the same level of success on a national scale. Maher, empathetic to Haley's situation, inquired, "Well, what can we do to help?"

Stephens emphasized alarming polls indicating Trump's lead over Biden in various swing states. This prompted Maher to renew his plea for the current Democrat incumbent to withdraw, citing his skepticism about Biden's chances of winning.

Maher declared: "I have no doubt he can do the job. I just don't think he can win the job. Perception becomes reality. They think he's too old. I saw him on ‘60 Minutes.’ I thought what he said was great, but he was falling asleep."

Haley advanced to the third position in the Washington Post's national polling average for October, securing 8% support, while DeSantis garnered 14%. She also claimed the third spot in Iowa, although DeSantis still maintains noticeably stronger support there.

In recent surveys of New Hampshire and South Carolina, Haley surpassed DeSantis in popularity.

However, both Haley and DeSantis, the latter of whom has been increasingly vocal in criticizing the former president in recent weeks, continue to lag far behind Trump in the polls, with an average deficit ranging from 40 to 50 points.