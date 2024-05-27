Comedian Bill Maher: 'The Left Has Changed'

Comedian Bill Maher told CNN "the left has changed" while discussing criticism he's received from Democrats over his recent statements on pro-Palestinian protests and other issues.

Maher, the host of "Real Time with Bill Maher" on HBO, denied that he has "turned" during an interview with CNN's Fareed Zakaria, saying, "People have said to me, 'You made fun of the left more than you used to,' and guilty, I have, because the left has changed."

He added that he believes the Republican Party is "even worse" than the Democratic Party, saying, "The right doesn't believe in democracy anymore … they've thrown their lot in with a sociopath named Donald Trump, who only thinks elections count when we win."

Maher added, "But it's not like the left hasn't changed also. So I'm going to call it out wherever I see it."

He specified the issues of "gender, race, and free speech," as areas where he disagrees with many on the left, adding, "No, it's not that I've gotten old, it's that your ideas are stupid."

Maher also talked about his new book, "What This Comedian Said Will Shock You," and his reasoning for naming the last chapter "Civil War."

He said, "This is a terrible place to be, and it can happen here. The last chapter in the book is called 'Civil War' and you hear more about it all the time, people who are actually pining for it, civil war, come on … let's do this thing! Let's get this going. Let's have this national divorce — it can't work. It won't work. Half the country is not going to self-deport even if you win every election."