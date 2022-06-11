Bill Maher: NY Times 'Buried' Kavanaugh Assassination Attempt Story

Bill Maher, host of "Real Time," went after The New York Times for burying the headline regarding the assassination attempt of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. While the story was shared as a teaser, which directed readers to page A-20, the prominent stories running on the front page included mentions of Jan. 6, the recall of left-wing San Francisco district attorney Chesa Boudin, an update on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and how the word "woman" is being struck from the abortion debate.

Earlier this week, a man traveling from California to Washington D.C., armed with a gun and a knife, allegedly set out to murder the Supreme Court justice in the hopes of overturning Roe v. Wade after its Supreme Court draft opinion was leaked.

The man, Nicholas John Roske, was arrested outside the justice's home and charged with attempted murder. But the Times kept the story from the front page.

On Friday night, during his panel discussion, Maher criticized the Times, calling its response a case of "media bias."

"The New York Times buried this," Maher stated. "If this had been a liberal Supreme Court justice that someone came to kill, it would have been on the front page.

"And that's what's so disappointing about a paper like The New York Times, because they just wear their bias on their sleeves. And if it's not part of something that feeds our narrative, f--- it, we bury it."

Maher then knocked the Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for his "very inflammatory words" regarding Kavanaugh, which he suggested "inspired" Roske.

"You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price," Schumer said. "You won't know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions."

Maher, later, credited Schumer for walking back the comment.