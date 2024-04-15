Bill Maher on Abortion: It's Murder and I'm OK With It

Television host Bill Maher admitted abortion "kind of is murder" but added he was OK with that.

Maher, during a panel discussion Friday on his HBO show "Real Time," discussed abortion rights in light of former President Donald Trump saying that the issue should be decided by each U.S. state and not by a national ban.

"A lot of people think it's murder. That's why I don't understand the 15-week thing, or Trump's plan is, Let's leave it to the states. You mean, so killing babies is OK in some states?'" Maher asked, DailyMail.com reported.

"I can respect the absolutist position. I really can. I scold the left when they say, 'Oh, you know what? They just hate women, people who aren’t pro-choice.' They don't hate women. They just made that up."

Maher then said something that silenced his audience.

"They think it's murder, and it kind of is. I'm just OK with that," he said. "I am. I mean, there's 8 billion people in the world. I'm sorry, we won't miss you. That's my position on it."

The Catholic League's Bill Donohue said Maher is not the first, only the latest, abortion defender to admit the procedure's "victims are innocent children."

"Maher’s sincerity is appreciated, if not his promotion of violence," Donohue wrote. "He knows, as every honest person who agrees with science knows, that abortion is the taking of innocent human life.

"The most famous person to warn of overpopulation, Thomas Malthus, was opposed to abortion as a remedy. Perhaps that’s because he was an Anglican minister. Maher is an atheist."

British journalists Piers Morgan and Gillian Tett joined Maher in the discussion.

"They admitted they are fans of abortion rights, but when Maher said he was OK with the killing of innocent kids, they branded his position ‘quite harsh,'" Donohue wrote about Morgan and Tett. "They did not explain what was harsh about it."

Trump last week said Democrats are the "radicals on abortion." He did so in a Truth Social post in which he provided video of former Virginia Democrat Gov. Ralph Northam being asked about a 2019 bill that sought to ease restrictions for third-trimester abortions in the state.

"If a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen," Trump wrote that Northam said in the video. "'The infant would be delivered, the infant would be kept comfortable, the infant would be resuscitated if that's what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.’

"In other words, the Baby would be executed after birth! ALWAYS REMEMBER — THE DEMOCRATS ARE THE RADICALS ON ABORTION."