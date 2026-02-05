Comer Weighs Calling Bill Gates to Testify in Epstein Inquiry

House Oversight and Government Reform Chair James Comer said Wednesday he is considering calling Bill Gates to testify in the committee's ongoing Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

Lawmakers from both parties continue to press the billionaire Microsoft co-founder for information concerning Epstein.

"We're certainly looking at that, so we'll have more to come on that," the Kentucky Republican said in an interview on Wednesday, according to Politico.

Comer said he has been "approached by multiple Republicans and Democrats on the committee that would like to ask Bill Gates questions, so odds are."

He also said he wants to review an interview from Gates' ex-wife, Melinda Gates, scheduled to air on NPR on Thursday, to see if she provides additional information about her former husband and the extent of his possible involvement with Epstein, the late convicted sex offender.

Bill Gates was featured in the release of Epstein-related materials in December and has faced renewed scrutiny in connection with his ties to the disgraced financier.

The latest files release includes allegations that the Microsoft founder contracted a sexually transmitted disease from women in Epstein's orbit, and a Bill Gates spokesperson has called the allegations absurd.

Bill Gates has said he had several dinners with Epstein based on an understanding that Epstein would use his wealthy connections to fundraise for global health causes.

When that did not happen, he told PBS NewsHour in 2021, he cut off the dinners, calling the meetings "a mistake."

Comer has already issued subpoenas for other individuals known to have had ties to Epstein or mentioned in the files, including Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Negotiations with the former president and former secretary of state over testimony terms stretched for months, ending with their agreement to sit for closed-door depositions at the end of the month under threat of a contempt of Congress vote.