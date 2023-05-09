Bill Gates' TerraPower Opening Nuclear Power Plant

TerraPower, founded by billionaire Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, is opening a new nuclear power plant in Kemmerer, Wyoming, in 2030, ABC News reported.

"Nuclear energy, if we do it right, will help us solve our climate goals," Gates told ABC News. "That is, get rid of the greenhouse gas emissions without making the electricity system far more expensive or less reliable."

"Nuclear has some incredible pluses," Gates said. "It's not weather dependent, you can build a plant, but the amount of energy coming out of a very small plant is gigantic."

Gates said he's confident TerraPower can build an innovative nuclear reactor that is safe and practical for the future, ABC News reported.

This new reactor will use liquid sodium instead of water to cool it. Sodium's boiling point is eight times higher than water, and, unlike water, liquid sodium does not need to be continually pumped back into the system.

"We've solved all the areas where there have been safety challenges. And we have dramatically less waste," Gates said. "A great thing is that the regulator in the United States is the best in the world, and they do a very good job. So part of the process between now and 2030 is an immensely detailed review with that safety commission about how this design is far safer than anything that came before."

Kemmerer's coal plant is scheduled to shut down after operating for almost 60 years, and Gates' nuclear plant plans to employ hundreds of construction workers and previous employees from the coal plant, where skills overlap.

Gates also spoke with ABC News about his opinions on AI, the buzzed-about topic of the day.

"In health and education, used properly, it will be fantastic," Gates said. "That's a big deal."

But Gates voiced some concerns regarding the rapid advance of the technology and the negative consequences if it were to be used with bad intentions.

"We're all scared a bad guy could grab it," Gates said. "If you just pause the good guys, and you don't pause everyone else, you're probably hurting yourself."

But he does believe the pros outweigh the cons.

"The field, more than any field I know, is actually putting in a lot of the smart people into, OK, what comes next and how do we make sure that's beneficial?" Gates said. "I see the AI, used properly, is providing a lot of benefits that, no, I wouldn't want to throw those away."