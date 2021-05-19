Gates Transfers $850 Million More to Melinda, for a $3 Billion Total

Bill Gates has transferred $850 million in shares of Deere & Co. to Melinda Gates, according to a regulatory filing on Friday following the news of their separation announced on May 3. So far, Bill has transferred around $3 billion in stocks to Melinda.

The couple, who have been together for 27 years, have no prenuptial agreement but did reach a separation agreement before their split.

In the past week, reports have come to light that Bill had pursued women who worked at Microsoft while the two were together, according to The Daily Mail. The reports range from a full-blown affair to inappropriately asking women out. A spokesperson representing Gates told The New York Times, "It is extremely disappointing that there have been so many untruths published about the cause, the circumstances, and the timeline of Bill Gates' divorce."

In 2019 Microsoft hired a law firm to conduct an investigation after an employee said she had a sexual relationship with Gates that lasted several years. A spokesperson said it was "an affair almost 20 years ago which ended amicably."

Melinda's stock transfers include the Canadian National Railway valued at $1.55 billion, and AutoNation shares worth $307 million. Bill has already sold off most of his Microsoft shares but still owns 1.3 percent that is worth an estimated $25 billion.

In 2020, Microsoft announced Bill was leaving to "dedicate more time to his philanthropic priorities," but would still advise the company.

Scrutiny has also been laid on the Microsoft founder around his alleged relationship with minor trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. According to Yahoo News, a source said Melinda had been put off by Bill's relationship with Epstein, though Bill denies any substantial ties.

"It was a business connection and had to do with fundraising," the source said of Bill and Epstein. "There was a legitimate philanthropic side to this, and they had spoken about the Nobel Prize and what they could do to work towards that."

The source said Melinda "was totally opposed to what she considered shady dealings and some other issues he wanted to pursue in the business area," in regards to Bill's alleged dealings with Epstein.

Related Stories: