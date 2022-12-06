Cosby, NBC Sued by Five Women Under Adult Survivors Act

Five women, including two former actresses on “The Cosby Show,” are suing actor and comedian Bill Cosby with accusations of sexual assault, battery and false imprisonment going back as far as 1969.

A new New York law enables adult survivors to sue their abusers within a one-year window, even if the statute of limitations on their claims has lapsed. More than 50 women have accused Cosby of sexually abusing them, often after giving them drugs.

Cosby was convicted of sexual assault in 2018 and was sentenced to 3-10 years in prison. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court then ruled that Cosby’s due process rights were violated. Cosby was released from prison last year.

The lawsuit was brought by actresses Lili Bernard and Eden Tirl as well as Jewel Gittens, Jennifer Thompson and Cindra Ladd, and alleges that each woman was “sexually assaulted and battered by defendant Bill Cosby in the same or similar manner when he used his power, fame, and prestige…to misuse his enormous power in such a nefarious, horrific way.”

The suit also names media companies NBCUniversal Media, Kaufman Astoria Studios and The Carsey-Werner Company, which co-operated “The Cosby Show” from 1984 to 1992, as defendants.The five women are accusing the companies of negligence and complicity in enabling Cosby’s actions.