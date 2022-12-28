Bill Cosby Says He Will Embark on Comedy Tour in 2023

Disgraced comedian Bill Cosby said Wednesday he is planning to embark on a tour in 2023.

Cosby, 85, was convicted on a criminal sex charge in 2018, but he was released from a Pennsylvania prison in 2021 after serving three years when the conviction was thrown out by the state Supreme Court.

During an appearance by phone Wednesday on radio station WWGH-FM in Marion, Ohio, Cosby was asked by host Scott Spears if 2023 would be the year he would return to the stage.

"Yes. Yes, because there's so much fun to be had in this storytelling that I do. And I — maybe 10 years ago — found out it is better to say it after I write it and better to say it and not try to write it the same way to be read by others," Cosby said.

Cosby representative Andrew Wyatt told Variety the controversial comedian is "looking at spring/summer to start touring."

Cosby's legal troubles are not behind him, though. In New York, five women filed sexual abuse complaints Dec. 5 against Cosby in a lawsuit that alleges each was abused or assaulted by the comedian after meeting him on set or through other entertainment circles in the late 1960s through the 1990s.

The lawsuit was filed under New York's Adult Survivors Act, which gives adult survivors of sexual abuse a one-year window to sue their abusers even if the statute of limitations has expired. At the time, Wyatt called the lawsuit "frivolous" and denied the allegations.

Also in June, Cosby lost a civil lawsuit in Los Angeles and was ordered to pay $500,000 in damages to a woman who claimed he sexually assaulted her as a teenager in the 1970s.

"When I come out of this, I feel I will be able to perform and be the Bill Cosby that my audience and person knows me to be," Cosby told Spears.