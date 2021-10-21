×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: bill clinton | recovering | thank you | support

Bill Clinton Touched by Support After Hospitalization

bill and hillary clinton walk out of hospital
Former President Bill Clinton and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton leave the University of California Irvine Medical Center in Orange, California, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. (Damian Dovarganes/AP)

Thursday, 21 October 2021 07:01 AM

Former President Bill Clinton released a video saying he is on the road to recovery after being hospitalized in Southern California for six days to treat an infection unrelated to COVID-19.

The 75-year-old Clinton, who arrived Sunday at his home in New York, said in the Wednesday video that he was glad to be back home and that he was “so touched by the outpouring of support” he received while hospitalized last week.

An aide to Clinton said the former president had a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream but was on the mend and never went into septic shock, a potentially life-threatening condition.

Clinton also thanked the doctors and nurses at the University of California Irvine Medical Center in Orange, California.

In the years since Clinton left the White House in 2001, he has faced multiple  health scares. In 2004, he underwent quadruple bypass surgery after experiencing prolonged chest pains and shortness of breath. He returned to the hospital for surgery for a partially collapsed lung in 2005, and in 2010 he had a pair of stents implanted in a coronary artery.

He responded by embracing a largely vegan diet that saw him lose weight and report improved health.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Bill Clinton released a video saying he is on the road to recovery after being hospitalized in Southern California for six days to treat an infection unrelated to COVID-19. The 75-year-old Clinton...
bill clinton, recovering, thank you, support
201
2021-01-21
Thursday, 21 October 2021 07:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved