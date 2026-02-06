Bill Clinton Demands Full Epstein-Doc Release, Rips Closed-Door D.C. Hearing

Former President Bill Clinton on Friday publicly demanded the full release of documents related to the late Jeffrey Epstein and condemned Republican efforts to question him in a private session, calling the arrangement "pure politics" and asserting that Epstein's victims deserve an open, public hearing.

In a series of posts on his X account, Clinton said he has provided a sworn statement about what he knows and agreed this week to appear before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform on Feb. 27, but "it's still not enough for Republicans" on the committee.

"Now, Chairman [James] Comer [R-Ky.] says he wants cameras, but only behind closed doors," Clinton wrote. "Who benefits from this arrangement? It's not Epstein's victims, who deserve justice. Not the public, who deserve the truth. It serves only partisan interests. This is not fact-finding; it's pure politics."

He added, "I will not sit idly as they use me as a prop in a closed-door kangaroo court by a Republican Party running scared. If they want answers, let's stop the games & do this the right way: in a public hearing, where the American people can see for themselves what this is really about."

Clinton's posts came as he and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, completed agreements with lawmakers to appear in front of the committee this month in the sprawling investigation into Epstein, the convicted sex offender who had documented social and travel contacts with the Clintons.

The probe marks the first time a former president and former secretary of state have been compelled to give such testimony.

Hillary Clinton is scheduled to testify on Feb. 26 as the Oversight Committee presses for fuller disclosure of records and interviews. The committee previously advanced criminal contempt proceedings against the pair for defying earlier subpoenas before reaching the current arrangement.

Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, a member of the Oversight Committee, told Newsmax on Wednesday that Bill Clinton's past interactions with Epstein warrant direct questioning under oath.

"We know that he has a long history with Jeffrey Epstein," Gill said. "We know that he's been on his plane over a dozen times. He brought Jeffrey Epstein into the White House when he was president over a dozen times."

Gill said the central issue for investigators is what the former president knew and when.

"So, we want to ask him: What did you know about Jeffrey Epstein and when, and why didn't you really do a whole lot to stop any of this or call it out?" he said.

Gill rejected claims that the inquiry is political theater, arguing it is about accountability.

"I think that those are questions that the American people want answers to as well," he said.

Gill said testimony from the Clintons could be a crucial step in restoring public trust in congressional oversight and ensuring transparency in what he called one of the most disturbing scandals in recent history.