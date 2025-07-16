WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: bill cassidy | louisiana | blake miguez | senate | election

Sen. Cassidy Outraises Primary Challengers

By    |   Wednesday, 16 July 2025 03:42 PM EDT

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., is doing what he can to ward off two primary challengers.

Cassidy raised $1.6 million in the second quarter, according to campaign finance reports filed with the Federal Election Commission, Politico reported.

The Louisiana senator has earned the ire of MAGA Republicans after he voted to convict President Donald Trump at his second impeachment trial following the Jan. 6, 2021, unrest at the Capitol.

Further boosting Cassidy, a SuperPAC backing him, Louisiana Freedom Fund, will announce that it has $2.5 million in cash on hand to support him, Politico reported.

State Sen. Blake Miguez raised $800,000 and loaned himself an additional $1 million, Politico reported.

"I'm running for the U.S. Senate because Bill Cassidy sucks," Miguez said in his campaign video announcement. "Phony politicians like Bill Cassidy can't shoot straight, but I can." 

State Treasurer John Fleming raised $121,000 in the last quarter, and loaned his campaign $2 million, Politico reported.

Cassidy ended the quarter with $8.7 million cash on hand, while Fleming has $2.1 million and Miguez has $1.7 million.

Polling on the race has been sparse, but a Ragnar Research poll had Cassidy leading with 45% percent of the vote, though 34% percent of voters remain undecided. The poll was sponsored by Cassidy's campaign.

Whoever wins the Republican primary is considered the favorite in the general election. The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, rates the race as "Solid Republican."

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., is doing what he can to ward off two primary challengers. Cassidy raised $1.6 million in the second quarter, according to campaign finance reports filed with the Federal Election Commission, Politico reported.
bill cassidy, louisiana, blake miguez, senate, election
238
2025-42-16
Wednesday, 16 July 2025 03:42 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved