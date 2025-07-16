Sen. Cassidy Outraises Primary Challengers

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., is doing what he can to ward off two primary challengers.

Cassidy raised $1.6 million in the second quarter, according to campaign finance reports filed with the Federal Election Commission, Politico reported.

The Louisiana senator has earned the ire of MAGA Republicans after he voted to convict President Donald Trump at his second impeachment trial following the Jan. 6, 2021, unrest at the Capitol.

Further boosting Cassidy, a SuperPAC backing him, Louisiana Freedom Fund, will announce that it has $2.5 million in cash on hand to support him, Politico reported.

State Sen. Blake Miguez raised $800,000 and loaned himself an additional $1 million, Politico reported.

"I'm running for the U.S. Senate because Bill Cassidy sucks," Miguez said in his campaign video announcement. "Phony politicians like Bill Cassidy can't shoot straight, but I can."

State Treasurer John Fleming raised $121,000 in the last quarter, and loaned his campaign $2 million, Politico reported.

Cassidy ended the quarter with $8.7 million cash on hand, while Fleming has $2.1 million and Miguez has $1.7 million.

Polling on the race has been sparse, but a Ragnar Research poll had Cassidy leading with 45% percent of the vote, though 34% percent of voters remain undecided. The poll was sponsored by Cassidy's campaign.

Whoever wins the Republican primary is considered the favorite in the general election. The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, rates the race as "Solid Republican."