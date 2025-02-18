Sen. Cassidy to Vote for Patel as FBI Director

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., announced Tuesday that he will vote to confirm Kash Patel, President Donald Trump's pick to lead the FBI, bolstering the nominee's chances ahead of a crucial Senate vote later this week.

"The ones who worked closely with Kash vouched for him. I will vote for his confirmation," Cassidy wrote Tuesday on X.

Patel, a former House staffer and Trump administration official, has been scrutinized by Senate Democrats for his past remarks and policy positions. During last month's hearing, he sought to clarify his record while distancing himself from some earlier statements.

Cassidy, chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, said he consulted with "multiple people I respect about Kash Patel this weekend — both for and against."

The Senate advanced Patel's nomination Tuesday with a 48-45 party-line vote, moving him closer to confirmation.

Patel was approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee last week in a 12-10 vote. If confirmed, he would lead an agency that many Republican lawmakers have accused of being politicized and used "against the American people." Republicans argue Patel would restore public trust in the FBI.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, defended Patel's record, highlighting his experience in national security, criminal defense, and congressional oversight.

"He's been a public defender, representing the accused against the power of the state. He's been a congressional staffer investigating the partisan weaponization of our legal system, and he served in key national security roles, protecting Americans from foreign enemies," Grassley said earlier this month.

While Patel appears to have strong Republican support, Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine have yet to announce their positions. Both previously opposed Trump's pick for defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, whom Vice President J.D. Vance ultimately confirmed via a tiebreaker vote.

Collins told CNN she was reviewing "additional material from the hearing" before deciding.