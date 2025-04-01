Senate Panel Asks RFK Jr. to Testify on HHS Restructuring

The leaders of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee on Tuesday requested Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to appear for a hearing later this month.

Committee Chair Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and ranking member Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., wrote a letter to Kennedy inviting him to testify about his proposed reorganization of the department.

Last week, Kennedy announced a dramatic restructuring effort at HHS that is expected to save $1.8 billion a year through the elimination of 10,000 full-time jobs and redundant divisions across the department, as well as centralizing core functions. The overhaul also will implement Kennedy's signature effort of ending America's epidemic of chronic illness by focusing on safe, wholesome food, clean water, and the elimination of environmental toxins.

"We are following up on the commitment you made during the confirmation process that as Secretary you would come before the HELP Committee on a quarterly basis, upon request of the Chair," Cassidy and Sanders wrote.

Newsmax reached out to Kennedy for comment.

The Senate confirmed Kennedy on Feb. 13 in a 52-48 vote, with only one Republican, Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, joining the Democrat minority against the nomination. Kennedy had contentious confirmation hearings in front of the Senate HELP and Finance committees in January, with Democrats accusing him of covering up his anti-vaccine views and embracing conspiracy theories to dissuade use of lifesaving medicines.

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., ranking member of the Finance Committee, said "the receipts show" that Kennedy "has embraced conspiracy theories, quacks, [and] charlatans, especially when it comes to the safety and efficacy of vaccines." Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., described Kennedy as someone who speaks with conviction but has a record that includes half-truths and false statements.

The vitriol directed toward Kennedy by Democrats was rebuked by Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., a member of the Finance Committee.

"I literally could not believe the, just the vitriol," Johnson told Newsmax on Jan. 30, the day after Kennedy's hearing in front of the Finance Committee. "I mean, just the, you know, how hostile the questioning was from, you know, the Democratic Party. Let's face it, the Kennedy name is synonymous with the Democratic Party.

"As Bobby said in response to my comments, he said, 'These guys used to be my friends.' You know, they fought the same battles. I would like to think we all agree on the fact that we'd like to find out what caused autism, or what is causing ... this explosion of chronic illness. There's nothing political about that. There is no left or right. Bobby said that we don't have Republican kids and Democrat kids, we have our children, and we need to be concerned about them."