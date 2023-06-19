Former AG Bill Barr: FBI Should Give Biden Doc to Congress

Former Attorney General William Barr urged the Department of Justice to provide Congress with the FD-1023 file alleging a criminal bribery scheme involving President Joe Biden.

Speaking Monday with Fox News, Barr suggested his successor, Attorney General Merrick Garland, should give lawmakers the informant document provided necessary steps are taken to protect the anonymous source.

Barr emphasized that Garland releasing the form could help convince members of Congress that his decision to prosecute former President Donald Trump and not Biden, at this point, was not politically motivated.

"The public needs to be assured that the two pending investigations about the Bidens – the one about mishandling of classified material and the broader one in Delaware – are being pursued with the same rigor as the case against Trump," Barr said.

This assurance is "especially needed now because of recent reports that an FBI whistleblower is suggesting some shenanigans possibly directed at undermining the Delaware investigation," he added.

Barr is referring to a report from ABC News that cited sources familiar with the Biden administration's investigation into Hunter Biden's alleged tax violations that it could be mishandling it.

His comments arrive as Republican lawmakers accuse Biden of accepting a $5 million payment from Ukrainian oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky in exchange for policy decisions when he was vice president.

Some of those lawmakers have also claimed the policy decisions were related to Biden's efforts years ago to pressure Kyiv into deposing Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin.

Garland "is ultimately in charge and should make the call how far to go here because of the unique situation and the need to weigh and balance the public interests involved," Barr stated.

"There might be specific factors here that call for restrictions," the former top federal prosecutor continued, "but otherwise the overall situation warrants leaning forward."