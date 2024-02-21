Democrat Mega-Donor Bill Ackman: 'Biden Is Done'

Longtime Democrat mega-donor and activist Bill Ackman said President Joe Biden is "done" and "handing the election to [Donald] Trump."

"Biden, I think, he's done," Ackman told a recent podcast posted Wednesday night to X. "I mean, it's embarrassing. It's embarrassing for the country having him as a presidential candidate, let alone the president of the country. It's crazy, and it's just going to get worse and worse."

Ackman, a billionaire investor, said Biden has to put away his "ego" and step aside before it is too late in the 2024 presidential election cycle.

"The worst of his legacy is his ego that prevents him from stepping aside, and that's it," Ackman said. "It's his ego. And it is so wrong and so bad."

Not only is Biden unfit, but he is "handing the election to Trump" with every day he waits to announce he is going to be a one-term president, by choice and not by vote, according to Ackman.

"Being president of the United States is like some combination of wrestling, marathon running, being a tri-athlete: You have got to be in serious physical shape and at the top of your game to represent this country, and he is a far cry from that," Ackman said.

"Every day he waits, he's handing the election to Trump, because it's harder and harder for an alternative candidate to surface."

On the GOP primary said, Ackman said Michigan's presidential primary on Feb. 27 could prove to be a November bellwether.

"[Nikki] Haley, who I like and who I have supported, does not look like she's going to make it," he said. "Trump is really kind of running the table.

"So a vote for Haley as an independent in Michigan may be a throw-away of your vote."

Ackman noted Biden's "doing very poorly in Michigan."

"His polls are terrible," Ackman said. "The Muslim community is not happy with him and he really has spent no time there. If he's embarrassed in Michigan, it could be a catalyst for him withdrawing."

Ackman admits he is "done" with Biden, even if Biden is not going to listen to calls to be a one-term president.

"I'm upset with him and upset with his family," Ackman said. "I'm upset with his wife. This is the time where the people closest to you have to put their arms around you and say, 'You know, Dad, you know, honey, you've done your thing. This is going to be your legacy, and it's not going to be a good one.'"