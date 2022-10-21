Court Grants Depositions of Biden Officials in Social Media Collusion Case

A U.S. district court granted Missouri and Louisiana's request for depositions against Biden administration officials over allegations of collusion with Big Tech to suppress free speech.

The depositions granted by the Western District of Louisiana include White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy.

"After finding documentation of a collusive relationship between the Biden administration and social media companies to censor free speech, we immediately filed a motion to get these officials under oath," stated Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

"It is high time we shine a light on this censorship enterprise and force these officials to come clean to the American people, and this ruling will allow us to do just that. We'll keep pressing for the truth."

Schmitt and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry initially filed the lawsuit in May, claiming that the White House worked with Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to suppress COVID-19 information and election integrity topics.

"Big Tech has become an extension of Biden's Big Government, and neither are protecting the freedoms of Americans; rather, they are suppressing truth and demonizing those who think differently," Landry said at the time.

The pair cite the Hunter Biden laptop story, the lab leak theory, and the efficacy of surgical masks as evidence of previously deemed "misinformation" now well within the mainstream of skepticism.

One listed example of potential collaboration is when Psaki and Murthy argued in a 2021 press briefing that Facebook and other platforms should do more to combat health "misinformation."

Later a Facebook representative reportedly partnered with government experts, health authorities, and researchers to take "aggressive action against misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines to protect public health."