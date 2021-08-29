Former NYT Writer Banned From Twitter for Criticizing Vaccines

Former New York Times writer Alex Berenson was banned from Twitter for his skepticism over the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines.

Berenson wrote about the ban on his Substack page in a piece called "Goodbye Twitter."

"This was the tweet that did it," Berenson writes, referring to the tweet that got him banned. "Entirely accurate. I can't wait to hear what a jury will make of this."

The tweet Berenson refers to said, "Don't think of it as a vaccine. Think of it – at best – as a therapeutic with a limited window of efficacy and terrible side effect profile that must be dosed IN ADVANCE OF ILLNESS."

According to Just The News, Berenson wrote for the New York Times from 1999 to 2010, until he subsequently parted ways to write novels. Since the departure, Berenson has been an outspoken critic of Big Tech's censorship of information.

"Information has never been more plentiful or easier to distribute," he wrote in a Dec. op-ed piece for the Wall Street Journal.

"Yet we are sliding into a new age of censorship and suppression, encouraged by technology giants and traditional media companies. As someone who's been falsely characterized as a coronavirus 'denier.' I have seen this crisis firsthand."

Before the column was published, Berenson was in a long battle with Amazon, where he accused the tech conglomerate of suppressing his books.

"Since June, Amazon has twice tried to suppress self-published booklets I have written about COVID-19 and the response to it," he maintained. "These booklets don't contain conspiracy theories. Like the scientists who wrote the Great Barrington Declaration, I simply believe many measures to control the coronavirus have been damaging, counterproductive and unsupported by science."