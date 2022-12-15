×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: big tech | supreme court | censorship | lawsuit

Tech Groups Ask Supreme Court to Review Texas Social Media Law

Tech Groups Ask Supreme Court to Review Texas Social Media Law
(Golib Tolibov/Dreamstime.com)

By    |   Thursday, 15 December 2022 06:03 PM EST

Two tech industry groups have petitioned the Supreme Court to review a Texas law prohibiting social media companies from censoring users based on political affiliation.

In Thursday's brief, the Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA) and NetChoice made their case for reconsidering the law, which a district court initially blocked before being overturned by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

The CCIA and NetChoice represent companies including Facebook, Twitter, Google, and TikTok in Washington, D.C. And just a day prior, NetChoice announced it would sue California for a law requiring online services to provide new safeguards for minors.

Texas HB 20 "infringes the core First Amendment rights of Petitioners' members by denying them editorial control over their own websites, while forcing them to publish speech they do not wish to disseminate," the brief argued.

NetChoice counsel Chris Marchese said the group was "confident" the Supreme Court would conclude that "the government may not force private businesses to disseminate vile content or overrule their private editorial decisions."

"No government should be in the business of controlling online communities or the speech they produce," he continued. "Yet that is exactly what Texas has tried to do with HB 20 and what the Supreme Court should reject."

The two groups stressed that the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals already held over the summer that "websites, platforms, and apps have First Amendment rights," specifically the right to content moderation within its editorial discretion.

"This case, involving a key constitutional issue and split appellate court decisions, calls for Supreme Court oversight," CCIA President Matt Schruers stated.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Two tech industry groups have petitioned the Supreme Court to review a Texas law prohibiting social media companies from censoring users based on political affiliation. In Thursday's brief, the Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA) and NetChoice made their ...
big tech, supreme court, censorship, lawsuit
262
2022-03-15
Thursday, 15 December 2022 06:03 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved