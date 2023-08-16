×
Tags: big tech | ken buck | congress | democrats | senate

Rep. Buck: Big Tech Fight Won't Be Won 'in This Congress'

By    |   Wednesday, 16 August 2023 01:04 PM EDT

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., is admitting his leadership in the fight to unwind Big Tech monopolies is more of a long-term task with the makeup of this Congress unwilling to move.

"The Big Tech antitrust issues will not move forward in this Congress," Buck told Politico this week. "And so even though I'm a champion, it's behind the scenes.

"It's talking to new members. It's really laying the groundwork for the future. The best way to lead on this issue is to make people aware, make members aware, of what's going on and step back and let them draw their own conclusions."

Buck has hit some challenges in his fight since 2021, when the Democrat-led House doomed his bills to curtail the power of Amazon, Meta, Apple, and Google online.

Buck was passed over for the chairmanship of the House antitrust subcommittee, a post given to Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., in January.

In addition, Buck's cross-aisle ally, former Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., left Congress on May 31.

House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is releasing a series of "Facebook Files," showing Buck's work is urgently needed, according to the author of "Crushed: Big Tech's War on Free Speech."

"The more that Jim Jordan criticizes the speech, content moderation, or censorship by these big companies, the more I feel like he's making my argument that we need competition to be able to address the issue," Buck told Politico.

"I want to be a champion, but I have to be realistic. There are a lot of issues that I can focus on at this point, and I'm focused on those issues where I can develop bipartisan support."

In June, Buck announced work with Reps. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., and Anna Eshoo, D-Calif., on the National AI Commission Act to create a national commission to focus on regulating artificial intelligence (AI).

"It's important that we get people together that have the time and focus to address the issues in a thoughtful way," Buck told Politico.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack is a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016, starting on the first night of the Republican National Convention. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a former New York Press Association award-winning writer.

