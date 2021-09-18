×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: big tech | instagram | natural immunity | vaccine

Instagram Blocks #naturalimmunity Hashtag

Instagram Blocks #naturalimmunity Hashtag
(Lionel Bonaventure/AFP via Getty)

By    |   Saturday, 18 September 2021 01:58 PM

Instagram has blocked the hashtag "natural immunity" over concerns of misinformation, reports the MetroUK.

However, Facebook, the owner of Instagram, has not removed the hashtag.

Before the ban,  uses of #naturalimmunity coincided with notions relating to a scientific study conducted out of Israel. The paper concludes that "natural immunity confers longer-lasting and stronger protection against infection, symptomatic disease and hospitalization caused by the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, compared to the BNT162b2 two-dose vaccine-induced immunity."

But the study also highlights, "individuals who were both previously infected with SARS-CoV-2 and given a single dose of the vaccine gained additional protection against the Delta variant."

Managing director of social media agency Source PR, Louis Hill told Metro it was "counter intuitive to ban certain [hashtags] as it only provides further ammunition for the conspiracy theorists." 

"Other than harmful, violent or hateful commentary, [banning hashtags is] damaging to our freedom of speech traditions and a very dangerous place if social media platforms start censoring views, conversations or opinions," he added.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Instagram has blocked the hashtag "natural immunity" over concerns of misinformation, reports the MetroUK.
big tech, instagram, natural immunity, vaccine
167
2021-58-18
Saturday, 18 September 2021 01:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App