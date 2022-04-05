×
Tags: big tech | airbnb | russia | ukraine

Airbnb Bans Russians, Belarusians From Service

(Carl Court/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 05 April 2022 07:01 PM

Airbnb has suspended operations in Russia and Belarus and prohibited those in the two countries from using the service to make reservations anywhere in the world, Breitbart reported on Tuesday.

Brian Chesky, the company's co-founder and chief executive, had announced the decision last month through his Twitter account.

"Airbnb is suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus," he said at the time, not specifying a date for when the ban would come into effect.

"People are booking Airbnbs in Ukraine they don't intend to stay in just to help Hosts," Chesky said, according to Reuters.

The company later expanded on the decision on March 4, according to The Guardian.

"This means that we will block calendars from accepting new bookings in both countries until further notice," the statement read. "We will also restrict users in Belarus and Russia from making new reservations as guests. We certainly hope that as we look to the future, a path to peace is forged."

Airbnb's help center now displays the ban, which is currently in effect, and details the effects for Russian and Belarusian users.

"Listings in Russia or Belarus will no longer have availability on their calendar, and Hosts won't be able to accept new reservations," the website reads.

"Guests globally will no longer be able to make new reservations for stays or Experiences in Russia or Belarus," it continues. "Guests located in Russia or Belarus will not be able to make new reservations on Airbnb."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Tuesday, 05 April 2022 07:01 PM
