House Dems Ditch 'Bidenomics'

House Democrats are bucking the "Bidenomics" messaging, Axios reported Sunday.

After a monthslong campaign from the White House, House Democrats are now split on communicating to the electorate over the economy, the publication reported, adding: "The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and House Majority PAC, two key fundraising arms, are also avoiding it on social media and press releases, as polling indicates the tagline is ineffective.

"In a meeting this past summer to discuss economic messaging strategy, House Democrats decided to stick with 'People Over Politics' rather than 'Bidenomics,' one senior Democratic leadership aide told Axios."

Democratic sources say that the term appears tone-deaf to economically struggling voters and is associated with Biden's unfavorable polling numbers or that the term is too philosophical or complex for voters to comprehend.

Nonetheless, Democrats plan to maintain the core policies associated with "Bidenomics" in their 2024 campaign strategies, which, according to a post on X from the president, means "growing the economy from the middle out and the bottom up, not the top down."

After reports that the United States was experiencing record-high inflation not seen in 40 years in June of last year, the White House introduced "Bidenomics" to reframe the president's economic record in a positive light. Biden himself, while initially ambivalent toward the term, later adopted it. But after failures to connect with voters on the term, Biden has stopped using it in his speeches.