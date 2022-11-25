×
Tags: biden | workers | minimum wage

Biden: Over 55K Workers Got Pay Raise Through Minimum Wage Exec Order

Joe Biden
President Joe Biden (Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 25 November 2022 02:40 PM EST

President Joe Biden says his administration has supported more than 55,000 workers receiving a pay raise through his minimum wage raise executive order.

"My Administration strengthened the @NLRB to encourage worker organizing, got $22 million in back wages, and improved safety for millions of retail and warehouse workers," Biden tweeted Friday. "And, through my Minimum Wage Executive Order, we've supported over 55,000 workers in receiving a pay raise."

"Supporting working people is how we continue to build the economy from the bottom up and middle out," he added. "I will also continue fighting for the PRO Act to help workers unionize, and achieve a $15 minimum wage. While we buy gifts for our loved ones, let us be thankful for all the folks working hard to stock shelves, pack boxes, operate cash registers, take orders and deliver packages this holiday season."

Federal agencies in January were told to raise the minimum wage to $15 in accordance with Biden's executive order.

At the time, the Office of Personnel Management said 67,000 out of 2.2 million government employees would get a raise.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
