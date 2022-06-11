×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: biden | wildfire | response

Biden Says US Govt Will Cover 100 Percent of Costs of New Mexico Wildfire Response

Biden Says US Govt Will Cover 100 Percent of Costs of New Mexico Wildfire Response

Air Force One approaches Kirtland Air Force Base on June 11, 2022 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. (Sam Wasson/Sipa via AP)

Saturday, 11 June 2022 06:08 PM

President Joe Biden said on Saturday that the U.S. government will cover 100% of the costs of the New Mexico wildfire response.

Biden landed in New Mexico on Saturday amid anger and frustration from wildfire survivors as he visits the state to review efforts to fight its biggest blaze in recorded history, which was started by federal officials.

"We have a responsibility to help the state recover," Biden told elected officials and emergency responders at a briefing in Santa Fe, the state capital. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Writing by Michael Martina; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Joe Biden said on Saturday that the U.S. government will cover 100% of the costs of the New Mexico wildfire response.
biden, wildfire, response
95
2022-08-11
Saturday, 11 June 2022 06:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved