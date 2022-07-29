Gallup Poll: Biden's Job-Approval Rating Hits New Low

A new Gallup poll released Friday chronicled President Joe Biden's lowest approval rating since entering the White House in January 2021.

The current survey had Biden's approval rating at 38%, down three percentage points from last month's Gallup poll.

It's also a 19-point plunge from Inauguration Month 2021, when the president had a favorability quotient of 57% with Gallup respondents.

In the history of Gallup surveys, former presidents Jimmy Carter and Donald Trump never scored lower than 42% with job approval — or four points higher than Biden's current standing with likely American voters.

The highest rating in Gallup history: George W. Bush at 75% in 2001, shortly after the 9/11 attacks in New York, Washington and near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Biden's approval ratings have been trending downward for some time.

A recent CIVIQS survey had Biden being "underwater" — referring to a politician's disapproval rating being higher than their approval numbers — in 48 states.

According to Gallup, the president's favorability ratings began falling shortly after the United States pulled out of Afghanistan in August 2021, paving the way for a Taliban takeover within the country.

Gallup also pitted Biden's averages from the first six quarters against previous commanders in chief, using that same timeline of evaluation.

For that analysis, Biden finished last in the survey of U.S. presidents, dating back to former President Dwight D. Eisenhower. Through six quarters, Biden has a composite average of less than 40%, according to Gallup.

From a political-affiliation standpoint, Gallup said that 5% of Republicans, 31% of independents and 78% Democrats approve of Biden's presidential tenure of 18 months.

And among independent voters, Biden has dropped two percentage points from last month.

For the most recent Gallup poll, 1,013 adults were surveyed over the three-week period of July 5-26.

The survey's margin of error involves a plus/minus differential of four percentage points, along a confidence rate of 95%.