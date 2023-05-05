×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: biden | white house | poll

Rasmussen Poll: Most Voters Say Biden's Age an Issue

By    |   Friday, 05 May 2023 02:23 PM EDT

Among likely U.S. voters, 73% said they think President Joe Biden's age will be an issue in his 2024 reelection bid, according to a Rasmussen poll released Friday.

Biden, 80, has been skewered by Republicans for his gaffes since getting elected in 2020. Last month while in Ireland, he confused New Zealand's All Blacks rugby team with the British military force known as the Black and Tans that terrorized Ireland.

The Rasmussen poll, conducted April 30-May 2 among 1,117 likely voters, also found that 55% said "others are making decisions for" Biden behind the scenes, compared with 38% who said the president is "really doing" his job.

Biden's age will be a "very serious" problem in terms of his chances of winning reelection, 49% said.

"The number of voters thinking Biden is really doing the job of president has entirely collapsed, down six points from 44% just over two months ago," said Rasmussen's chief pollster, Mark Mitchell.

"The 'others are making decisions for him' response is up seven points from 48% at the end of February. It looks like these … pictures of notes from Biden's staged appearances might be starting to add up."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Seventy-three percent of likely U.S. voters think President Joe Biden's age will be an issue in his 2024 reelection bid, according to a Rasmussen poll released Friday.
biden, white house, poll
194
2023-23-05
Friday, 05 May 2023 02:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved