Rasmussen Poll: Most Voters Say Biden's Age an Issue

Among likely U.S. voters, 73% said they think President Joe Biden's age will be an issue in his 2024 reelection bid, according to a Rasmussen poll released Friday.

Biden, 80, has been skewered by Republicans for his gaffes since getting elected in 2020. Last month while in Ireland, he confused New Zealand's All Blacks rugby team with the British military force known as the Black and Tans that terrorized Ireland.

The Rasmussen poll, conducted April 30-May 2 among 1,117 likely voters, also found that 55% said "others are making decisions for" Biden behind the scenes, compared with 38% who said the president is "really doing" his job.

Biden's age will be a "very serious" problem in terms of his chances of winning reelection, 49% said.

"The number of voters thinking Biden is really doing the job of president has entirely collapsed, down six points from 44% just over two months ago," said Rasmussen's chief pollster, Mark Mitchell.

"The 'others are making decisions for him' response is up seven points from 48% at the end of February. It looks like these … pictures of notes from Biden's staged appearances might be starting to add up."