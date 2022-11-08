Biden White House Calls Early Election Day Media 'Lid'

The White House called a press "lid" during the 11 a.m. hour (EST) Tuesday, fueling speculation that President Joe Biden might not offer any comments about the House, Senate, and gubernatorial races taking place nationwide – even after the respective polls close on Election Night.

Media lids typically involve the president cutting off public appearances on a particular day.

After campaigning Monday in Maryland, Biden told reporters, "I'm feeling optimistic. But I'm always optimistic" about the Democratic Party's chances, before adding, "Don't forget to vote."

During the last few weeks, Biden has referenced America's "democracy being at stake" for the midterm elections. He has also characterized the Trump-supporting wing of the Republican Party as "dangerous" in previous speeches.

However, since neither Biden nor former President Donald Trump are formally on the ballot in 2022, here's a tangible look of what's at stake:

In the House, the Democrats currently have an eight-seat advantage over Republicans (220-212), with the remaining three seats being vacant. According to Five Thirty-Eight, which tracks the various political races nationwide, the Republicans have an 84% chance of reclaiming the House majority.

The Senate is deadlocked at 50 seats apiece, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking all ties. Five Thirty-Eight lists the Republicans' chances of winning back the chamber majority at 59%.

Thirty-six gubernatorial races will be decided this Election Day. At present, there are 28 sitting Republican governors in the United States, compared to only 22 Democrat governors.

On Monday, President Biden acknowledged the Democrats' difficulty in retaining both the House and Senate in the midterms.

"I think it's going to be tough, but I think we can [keep control]," Biden said. "I think we'll win the Senate, and I think the House is tougher."

As Newsmax chronicled last week, political strategist, best-selling author, and TV host Dick Morris predicted a "sweep" for the House Republicans.

While appearing on "American Agenda" with hosts Bob Sellers and Katrina Szish, Morris quantified the 60 House races that were being categorized as "toss-ups" or "slight leans" to either Republican or Democrat candidates.

"I think the Democrats will lose all 60," said Morris, author of "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback."

"I think the [Republicans] are going to win a solid 60 seats in the House," Morris added.

Regarding the Senate, Morris predicted, at a minimum, the Republicans would pick up a net positive of four Senate seats; and for the maximum count, it could balloon to 57 Senate seats on the GOP side.